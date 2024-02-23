Artist Banter S4E3: Curating a ‘realm’ of community connectivity (ft. Shira Tagle)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman sits down with Long Beach State alumni, local artist and business owner of Verse Collective, Shira Tagle. The two discuss Tagle’s many tactile mediums such as painting, rug making, clay, metalwork, jewelry making and what Tagle describes as their “realms.” These “realms” are bioorganic, still-life terrariums that are created from a year-long process of collection and community connection.

Tagle also shares their long and short-term goals for Verse Collective and their ambition to provide the city of Long Beach with a center to practice, collaborate, trade, sell and learn about art.

To check out Tagle’s portfolio of work or to follow along and see their shop restocks, pop-ups and updates, check out their Instagram @verse__collective.

Host: Julia Goldman

Guest: Shira Tagle

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

