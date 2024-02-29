Teed Up S3E6: Teed Up Tees Off!

The hosts Naoki Gima and Matthew Gomez bring on the very first student-athletes to ever join the show, Jasmine and Jenae Leovao. After being joined by university administration, coaches and industry professionals, the guys finally break the seal and get a two-on-two interview with a pair of student-athletes.

The Leovao sisters already have very accomplished collegiate careers in their short season and a half of competition. They recently competed in the Wishbone Brawl after working various non-competition jobs at the event and both sisters competed in the 2023 Big West Women’s Golf Championship.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Jasmine Leovao, Janae Leovao

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel, Ellie Creighton

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

