Beach Weekly S12E6: Student worker union approved, Texas wildfire & more

Join Student Health Services for a workshop called Birth Control 101 today, Monday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Student Health Services (SHS) building. Peer educators will inform participants about birth control methods, STIs, reproductive health and more.

Attend the Lunch & Learn event hosted by Beach Wellness on Monday, March 4 from noon to 1 p.m. in Room 115 of the Vivian Engineering Center (VEC). Students will learn about support resources on campus and discover ways to navigate and reduce stress. Free lunch will be served to all participants. Attendees must register online in the Events and Orgs app on the CSULB single sign-on.

Throughout March, support Beach Pantry by donating non-perishable food items to the Laurén Chalmers ’83 food drive. Donations are accepted at the College of Business in Room 200, the College of Engineering in Room 662, the College of Health Science in Room 160 and the College of Liberal Arts Dean’s Office.

Additionally, join Beach Pantry on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their Dedication Ceremony as they rename Beach Pantry to the Laurén Chalmers ’83 Beach Pantry. The new name will honor Long Beach State alumna Laurén Chalmers who earned her Bachelor of Science degree in marketing in 1983.

Join the Spring Mixing and Painting event hosted by the Dream Success Center for refreshments, painting and DIY trail mixes while learning about the program’s services. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 290 of the Dream Success Center.

The Womxn of Color Leadership Conference is on Friday, March 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the University Student Union Ballrooms. It is an opportunity for students to make connections and build a network in preparation for the workforce. The event is free, and all participants will receive a free t-shirt and have opportunities to win giveaways and raffles.

Last Thursday, it was announced that 97% of student assistants voted to unionize under the California State University Employees Union. According to a union spokesperson, student workers will be official union members once the Public Employment Relations Board certifies the CSUEU to represent 20,000 student workers. Then, there will be a union membership card that student assistants can sign up for to become members and contribute to union dues.

Last Wednesday, a group called Students Against Tuition Hikes led a protest against a yearly 6% tuition increase which was approved by the CSU Board of Trustees in September. The tuition increase is set to begin next semester and will continue to increase each year until the 2028-2029 school year. Students chanted and held signs as they made their way around campus in a loop that began and ended at Brotman Hall. Protesters hope the demonstration will bring attention to student needs as the tuition hike affects many students’ futures.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire began burning in northern Texas last Monday. As of March 1, it has burned over 1 million acres at 15% containment and has spread into Oklahoma. It is the state’s largest wildfire on record. A disaster declaration was issued for 60 counties as the wildfire has killed 1 person, forced town evacuations and cut off power to homes and businesses. Operations at a nearby nuclear weapon facility had to be temporarily paused last Tuesday due to the fire, but operations resumed the following day.

Aaron Bushnell was an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force who set himself on fire in protest of the Israel-Hames war last Sunday, Feb. 25. He live-streamed the act of protest on Twitch from outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. He said on the now-removed livestream that he would “no longer be complicit in genocide” and could be heard yelling “Free Palestine.” The fire was extinguished and Bushnell was rushed to the hospital around 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 8:06 p.m.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts