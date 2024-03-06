Teed Up S3E7: LBSU women’s volleyball setter Zayna Meyer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1UjWXw1muc

Zayna Meyer just completed her second full season here at the Beach and was named Big West Conference Setter of the Week multiple times during that span. She discusses her approach to the game as well as what the future holds for her in volleyball.

The hosts ask Meyer about the recent coaching changes, including former head coach Tyler Hildebrand leaving for USC and Meyer’s thoughts on the new interim head coach, Natalie Reagan. Meyer also discusses her confidence in the new coaching staff as well as the team as a whole.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guest: Zayna Meyer

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

