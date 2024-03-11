Artist Banter S4E4: A shared love and excitement toward music paves “New Tradition”



In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman meets with Orange County’s progressive pop fusion band, New Tradition. Lead singer Duy Nguyen-Amigo and mixed musician EJ Villanueva share how New Tradition formed at the end of 2022. As co-founders of the group, they discuss how they began performing iconic songs with a unique twist.

They discuss the band’s busy season of shows with performers from Paris by Night, a Vietnamese-language musical variety show, at 626 Night Market and Disneyland. Bassist Kevin Tran, guitarist Bryan Garcia and the co-founders share what these experiences meant for them.

To follow along with New Tradition’s new releases and upcoming shows, follow their Instagram @Newtradition_official.

Host: Julia Goldman

Guest: New Tradition

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

