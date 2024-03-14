Teed Up S3E8: Crossing Over

With Naoki away for the week, Matty G takes the reigns by bringing along the hosts of Footy Friday, Zach Durham and Desi Lopez, to talk soccer. The pair spend time highlighting the beginning of their interest in the sport, the inception of their radio show, whether or not kits are fashionable and what the next couple of years look like for soccer in the United States following Lionel Messi’s move to the MLS.

Another episode means another ‘Frank Break’ where Matty G tests the guests’ knowledge of a certain soccer-related phrase, as well as discussions about the growing consumption of Footy Scran.

Wrapping up, the discussion of Tuchel vs. Moreno and Messi vs. Ronaldo take focus, before the tease of some upcoming collaboration between the boys from Teed Up and the hosts of Footy Friday.

Host: Matthew Gomez

Guests: Zach Durham, Desi Lopez

Editor: Ellie Creighton

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1