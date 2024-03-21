Teed Up S3E9: NFL Free Agency Madness!

The National Football League began its free agency last week and many big names signed with new teams. The guys bring in Daily Forty-Niner news assistant, Matthew Coleman and 22 West Media’s Sports Director, Jerry Reynoso, to talk about some of the big moves made during the week.

The hosts and guests provide their perspectives on their favorite teams’ free agency activities as well as contracts and trades that happened during this period and how these transactions could shift the upcoming season.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Matthew Coleman, Jerry Reynoso

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

