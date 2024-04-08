Beach Weekly S12E10: Campus scam calls, worldwide earthquakes & more

In Season 12, Episode 10 of Beach Weekly, Lei Madrigal covers a campus-wide scam call alert, earthquakes around the world and more.

Throughout April, support the Laurén Chalmers Beach Pantry by donating non-perishable food items to their college food drive. Donations are accepted at the College of Education, College of Health & Human Services and College of the Arts buildings.

A total solar eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8 which will be visible across North America. While Southern California is not in the eclipse’s line of totality, you can still learn about it at the Once in an Eclipse event in Room 205 of the University Student Union from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

On April 9 and 10 from noon to 2 p.m., there will be a free candy giveaway called Lollipop Garden in the CPaCE courtyard to welcome students back to campus from Spring Break.

The Women’s and Gender Equity Center and Men’s Success Initiative are hosting a community event called Bowling Bash on April 11 at the USU bowling lanes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students will have an opportunity to connect with peers and make new connections in an inclusive atmosphere.

The University Police Department issued an alert on Wednesday, March 27 warning students and families of a recent phone scam that targets families of current students. The caller pretends to be a UPD officer and tells families that their student has been arrested and bail is required to release them. Law enforcement will never request money over the phone. The UPD advises that any suspicious calls be reported to their communication center at 562 985-4101.

The Associated Students Inc. Senate passed a vote of no confidence against the current ASI President Mitali Jain on March 29. This is the first time that a vote of no confidence has been passed against an ASI president at CSULB. The Senate claims that Jain has failed to complete important tasks as president. As a result, the Senate meeting on April 10 will host the discussion of a possible recall election.

Last Tuesday, Beach Athletics announced the new men’s basketball coach will be Chris Acker who was the former assistant coach of the San Diego State men’s basketball team. During his time at San Diego State, he helped lead the team to a record of 134 wins and 34 losses. Now, at the Beach, Acker must begin his career by replacing six of the team’s top scorers as these players are either no longer eligible to play or have entered the transfer pool.

On March 26 around 1 a.m., the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a cargo ship lost power and collided with one of the bridge’s support beams. A total of eight construction workers were on the bridge at the time of its collapse. Two people were rescued, three bodies were recovered and the other three are presumed dead. The Army Corps of Engineers says that access to the port of Baltimore will be limited for at least the next month.

Last Wednesday, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, killing 13 people and leaving more than 1,000 injured, according to the Taiwan National Fire Agency. Taiwan has a history of strong earthquake activity, but this was the strongest the country has seen in 25 years. The following Friday, a rare 4.8 magnitude quake shook New York City and other parts of the East Coast such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It was the strongest earthquake in New Jersey in over 200 years and the third-strongest in the overall area in the last fifty years.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

