Teed Up S3E11: It’s baseball season!

The hosts Naoki Gima and Matthew Gomez bring in student baseball fans Adrian Medina and Samuel Chacko to talk through the early headlines of the Major League Baseball season. During their discussion they review several offseason moves as well as the results of Opening Day games.

The hosts and guests also make their way to early predictions for individual player awards and attempt to predict which teams will finish at the top of their divisions.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Samuel Chacko, Adrian Medina

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

