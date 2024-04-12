Artist Banter S4E6: Garage-born indie rock band Arizona Avenue runs headfirst into the SoCal scene

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman is joined by co-host Alex Gryciuk in their first podcast appearance together to talk with local indie rock band, Arizona Avenue.

The two learn the story of how the band’s drummer, Justin Laroche, joined bassist Matthew Keanu Fortes, guitarist Ethan Alcoran and lead singer Lukás Connor to form Arizona Avenue. From their musical inspirations to how they hit the ground running, the band shares their experiences and future goals within the Southern California music scene.

Arizona Avenue’s music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon Music. To follow along with their new releases and upcoming shows, you can follow their Instagram, @arizonaavenueofficial.

Host: Julia Goldman, Alex Gryciuk

Guest: Arizona Avenue

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts