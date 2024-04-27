Teed Up S3E13: Ball don’t lie and neither do we

With the NBA Playoffs in its early stages and as the regular season comes to a close, the guys sit down and talk about their favorite playoff matchups and any major headlines going into this year’s postseason.
The guys also give their takes on who should win each regular season individual award, who their favorites are to win the NBA Championship and who they predict will win the Finals MVP.
Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez
Guests: Mark Siquig, Maher Basharahil
Editor: Ellie Creighton, Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4
Google Podcasts
https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1
Overcast
https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts