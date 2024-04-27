Teed Up S3E13: Ball don’t lie and neither do we

With the NBA Playoffs in its early stages and as the regular season comes to a close, the guys sit down and talk about their favorite playoff matchups and any major headlines going into this year’s postseason.

The guys also give their takes on who should win each regular season individual award, who their favorites are to win the NBA Championship and who they predict will win the Finals MVP.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Mark Siquig, Maher Basharahil

Editor: Ellie Creighton, Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

