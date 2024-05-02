Teed Up S3E14: Do our bosses know ball

The hosts Naoki Gima and Matty G put their bosses through a gauntlet of Teed Up trivia questions and sport-related quizzes. These quizzes test the duo’s knowledge of sports terminology and whether they know some of the more uniquely named athletes.

With neither guest being particularly sports savvy, the questions lead to hesitance, laughter and plenty of guessing. Then, closing remarks and compliments are given by the editors on how far the podcast has come during its three seasons.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Christal Gaines-Emory, El Nicklin

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

