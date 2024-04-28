Artist Banter S4E7: The moral implications of A.I. in art (ft. Kaitlyn Smith)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman virtually meets with Arizona-based artist, photographer and educator Kaitlyn Smith.

In 2020, Smith created her piece, “Lights Out,” which used an A.I. model to examine 50,000 images of construction workers on Facebook. The piece displays the A.I.’s interpretation of the American workforce through 60,000 deepfakes that were displayed in linear, rotating photo reels.

Smith explains the process of creating “Lights Out,” and the two discuss the possibilities, misunderstandings, moral questions and future of artificial intelligence in art.

To check out Smith’s previous works, and follow along in her artistic projects and galleries, check out her Instagram @kaitlynjosmith and her website.

Host: Julia Goldman

Guest: Kaitlyn Smith

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

