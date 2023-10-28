The Palestine walkout and vigil: A day to remember

As the conflicts continue in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine, Long Beach State students and faculty have held multiple demonstrations and rallies in support of Palestine.

The first rally took place on Oct. 10 when students and faculty gathered around the Go Beach sign in solidarity, showing their support for Palestine and calling attention to the brutality of the conflict.

An additional rally, a walkout led by students and staff, was held on campus a few weeks later on Oct. 25. The participants once again gathered at the Go Beach sign and walked around the main parts of campus to spread awareness about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A candlelight vigil was held the same day as the walkout at 6:30 p.m., taking place in front of Brotman Hall next to the water fountain. Supporters gathered around side by side, holding candles to commemorate the lives that have been lost in Gaza.

At each of these events, students publicly expressed their feelings about the war and how strongly they support Palestine. During the candlelight vigil, students had an opportunity to speak about their thoughts on oppression, racism and the brutality of war and conflict.