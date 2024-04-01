Christianity offers peace amid social tarot card trends

In the expansive world of social media, the tarot card community stands out as a vibrant and influential presence.

With platforms like TikTok and Instagram serving as virtual hubs for spiritual exploration, many find themselves drawn to tarot readings in search of insight and guidance.

However, amidst the allure of these digital divinations, a troubling trend emerges: rather than finding solace, some individuals experience heightened stress and anxiety.

According to Britannica, tarot cards are a set of cards used in games and fortunetelling that were founded in Italy during the 1430s and became part of the occult in France around 1780.

There are 78 cards in two groups known as the “major arcana” and “minor arcana.” The cards in the major arcana deal with spiritual manners and trends in the person’s life, while cards in the minor arcana deal with business manners, career ambitions, love, conflict, money and material comfort.

I think the world of tarot cards leads to a life of delusion and anxiety. As a Christian, I believe tarot cards are a form of divination, wherein individuals seek knowledge outside of God. Such practices are deemed unacceptable according to Deuteronomy 18:10-12.

The act of allowing oneself to be guided by mere cards and interpreting one’s life through images on paper is a delusion. Anxiety pertains to the potential spiral of negative thoughts and anxious feelings that may ensue if a reading depicts a bleak future, leading to undue distress and worry.

This can convince you to make drastic changes to your life to prevent your fear or change your way of life.

With the anxiety issues I have, tarot readings could cause endless amounts of stress and anguish due to being fearful of the future.

According to an article on Keen, a new-age spirituality website, when people are in an anxious state, it can be more common for them to pull the tarot cards they are most afraid of which increases anxiety with each reading.

This is a fear I already possess and if I add tarot readings into my life, I will end up being more fearful of the future and will potentially change my livelihood to try to avoid it.

I recently saw a tarot reading video online titled, “Once in a lifetime reading! You need to see what’s coming,” but therein lies the problem, it is misleading people with paper cards and titles to attract human curiosity.

There are over 30 bible verses about trusting in God. For me, trusting in God is more relaxing than stressing over predictions of the future or solutions to a current event.

For those who are not religious or religiously unaware, tarot cards can be a quick answer to life’s battles.

However, moving fast and finding quick solutions are not always the best way to go about it as they can lead to more problems and increased anxiety.