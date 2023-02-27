Get active at the SRWC

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC) provides an outlet for students to balance their health and studies.

Located on the east side of Long Beach State, the facility is filled with many free resources for students.

“I love this place, I love the equipment and I love the community,” said Don Bui, a second-year student at CSULB. “I think everything is kept well. Everyone cleans up after themselves. It’s really just a nice place to be at and no one judges you.”

With 20,000 square feet of weights and cardio equipment, students can work out every muscle. The facility also has an indoor track on the second floor.

The SRWC includes three full-length basketball courts and students can check out equipment to play with other students and members.

Students have the ultimate freedom on how to spend their free time at the SRWC. Activities are located around the facility, ranging from fitness classes to free-play sports.

The 25-foot rock wall is one of the most popular activities among students. New routes are made regularly for students to test their climbing skills and they offer a skill test for an opportunity to be a lead climber.

A ping pong table, a badminton net and a volleyball net are all in the same gym. Right across from it are two racquetball courts. Both are located at the back of the facility along with the rock wall.

The second floor has three fitness rooms that are used for fitness classes, like spin classes, yoga and even taekwondo.

There is also an outdoor section with a beach volleyball court and pools for recreational use and laps. The SRWC features a 24-person spa and a deck with lounge chairs for those lookingfor rest and relaxation.

Make sure to download the CSULB SRWC GO app to enter the facility or learn more about what else is offered throughout the semester.