Current Forty-Niner staff members spill the tea on stories and multimedia projects they’ve worked on

Paula Kiley, multimedia managing editor



What is your most memorable story/podcast/video?

“Last semester, I did this story about a father and son and their urban farm in the middle of Garden Grove, and the idea behind it was to make it this multimedia package that focused heavily on visuals to support the story. It was a bit of an undertaking, but I didn’t do it alone. I had Hannah and Austin. It got nominated for a Pacemaker award. It was the first time I did a longer form of video, which was something I have always wanted to experiment with. We took our time with the story, so we got to know the subjects of the story really well.”

Aubrey Balster, video editor



What is your most memorable story/podcast/video?

“My first ever video for the Daily Forty-Niner was on a retiring chemistry professor and he was known for his outlandish experiments. I had a really fun time filming his final experiment here at CSULB and the video did really well. It got pretty good engagement and people were commenting on their experiences with him as their professor. It felt pretty good to be a part of his farewell from CSULB.”

Emma Carlsen, podcast editor



What is your most memorable story/podcast/video?

“Creation Lab with Suzane Jlelati was the most memorable piece I collaborated on because it was a bit of an experimental format for the podcast. This semester we have never done an arts and life podcast, so that was a difficult experience because it was a challenge to put all these pieces together. Essentially, it was about an artist who made metal and jewelry so we had sounds of the blow torch going off and of sandpaper and saws. [Suzane and I] included a few of those sounds in the podcast to try and bring the audience into the story a little more.”

Perry Continente, opinions editor



What is your most memorable story/podcast/video?

My most memorable story is reporting on the campus lockdown, it was eerie being out there all by myself and I helped break news that was extremely important to the CSULB community. One story that didn’t go as planned was any of my ASI articles where nothing happened. Those were pretty lame.

Alejandro Vazquez, design editor



One story you wrote that didn’t go as planned?

“As the design editor, I really do not write as often as I want. I have only had one article published in the Daily 49er and that article is the worst thing I have ever written. Literally a mess. I loved my sources and everything, but it was just the execution that I hated. It didn’t go as planned because I didn’t focus enough on one angle and it was all over the place. I tend to have issues with delivery and making my focus clear.”

Hannah Getahun, special projects editor



One story you wrote that didn’t go as planned?

“Last semester, I pitched this coyote story because one of my friends said he had seen a coyote on campus. I, being the idiot that I am, thought that was out of the ordinary. I was super determined to write this story. As time went by, I got less motivated, to the point where I didn’t want to do the story anymore. One night at 1 a.m., I left the newsroom and drove by Minnie Gant Elementary. Out of nowhere, I saw a coyote and was like ‘Oh my god, I need to get a photo!’ That moment reinspired me, and I finished the story in a week and a half. The photo was terrible, but so far the story has great reviews.”

Manuel Valladares, assistant sports editor



One story that didn’t go as planned?

“There was a story I was working on where I intended to chronicle women’s sports. It was a big task. I started off with interviews with former basketball players and a journalist. Once I started doing that I realized how much work I would have to put myself through. I tried to find more interviews, but people were either not available, not as helpful or it was hard to meet with them. I ended up making a decent story where I talked to some of the most successful teams in the women’s program, but it wasn’t what I intended it to be. I am kind of glad. It saved me a lot of stress and a lot of time.”

Rachel Barnes, news editor



One story that didn’t go as planned?

“I went in to start interviewing facilities for an accessibility piece that I was writing and I was expecting to hear about school being behind on accessibility. What I got from my sources is that they actually worked really hard on the issue of accessibility for all aspects of campus. They have the whole committee for it, and it was surprising because I kept hearing the bad things about accessibility on campus. But I guess it is not that bad.”

