Daily Forty-Niner staff picks: Halloween favorites

A yearly favorite, these foods are a hit. Trader Joe’s has everything from pumpkin empanadas to ravioli to ice cream. There’s something for everybody, especially if you’re a pumpkin addict. We recommend the pumpkin bagels!

These throws from the Hyde and EEK! Boutique’s Halloween collection are so soft and come in four cute prints. They are the perfect accent to your bed or couch, and at $10 each, they’re a steal!

Plastic carving pumpkins

Love jack-o’-lanterns but hate actually dealing with pumpkins? These are for you! These plastic alternatives are easier to carve because they have a thinner exterior. They are much easier to clean up, and they’ll never rot. They’re available at many places, including Target, Lowe’s and Michaels.

Halloween-themed face masks

Get into the spooky spirit with face masks featuring Halloween prints. Amazon has a 50-pack set of disposable masks with ghosts, jack-o’-lanterns and witches all over. For those who want reusable cloth masks, check out Wicked Clothes! Their masks come with prints featuring “little devils” and “animal bones” and also come with four filters.

These cookies are Halloween folklore! You’ve seen them before, you had one years ago and, yet, they never seem to be in stock at your local grocery store. But if you happen to see a box of these ready-to-bake cookies, do yourself a favor and snag five because these little sugar cookies are heaven during Halloween.

Spooky handmade earrings

Make a bold statement this year with some Halloween earrings. Two of our favorite Etsy shops, LosRaritos and UndoubtedlyMad, have listings that are perfect for the season. These include glittery tombstones, hearts that say “spooky bitch” and more! Show your love for the holiday and support small businesses at the same time.

Home decor from ZombieKrafts

This Etsy shop has everything for die-hard Halloween fans. Bring the holiday to your home and feel the Halloween spirit all year long with their cauldron makeup holders or spiderweb napkin holders. Our favorite is their coffin shelf!

Corn mazes

Nothing puts you in the spooky season spirit like getting lost in the dark towered by 10-foot tall ears of corn. As you mindlessly navigate through the maze, feel free to imagine your favorite scary movie killer, or just children in the corn, to enhance the scariness of the experience.

This classic film might be hailed as one of the most frightening movies of all time, but don’t let the title fool you. All of the gore is off-screen, which means it’s up to your imagination to fill in the scenes. So grab a blanket, avoid the popcorn if you’re prone to queasiness and enjoy a film that is quintessentially horror.

John Carpenter has all the classic elements of horror wrapped in one film. With suspense, eerie music and a horrifically realistic antagonist, “Halloween” is the ultimate horror movie to watch on Oct. 31.

This movie is the epitome of childlike fantasy surrounding the holiday seasons, making the usual monsters associated with Halloween relatable and not so scary. With an award-winning soundtrack by composer Danny Elfman, this family film is the perfect cushion in between horror films during a Halloween movie marathon.