CSULB’s SRWC is the Best Place to Sweat it Out

If you are tired of expensive gym memberships, broken equipment, and poor hygiene conditions while working out, consider checking out CSULB’s Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC).

Voted as the “Best place to sweat it out” for the 2021 Student Choice Awards, the SRWC is located on the east side of campus at 1401 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach. The facility has been constantly updating and adding new equipment since it first opened in 2010.

The facility is now 126,500 square feet and contains 20,000 square feet of weight and cardio equipment, an indoor jogging track, a custom-made rock-climbing wall, a three-court basketball gym, a swimming pool, a multi-activity court gym and many other services.

Members can rent out basketball, volleyball and badminton courts as long as they are recreation-related. Members can also sign up for over 50 free group exercise classes each semester such as spin, yoga and Pilates.

The SRWC now offers personal training, outdoor adventure trips, outdoor equipment rentals and free fitness assessments for all members.

Maureen MacRae, the Associate Director of the SRWC, has a lot of pride in the current state of the SRWC.

“We pride ourselves in the cleanliness of the facility, as well as continuously updating our equipment,” MacRae said. “We offer more than any other workout facility in Long Beach.”

MacRae and those who are working at the SRWC are still constantly trying to improve the facility in the coming years. She has been working at the SWRC since it opened and said she is happy with the progress.

The SRWC also has a Robek’s in the lobby of the building, which is open Monday to Friday. Students can purchase different toasts, smoothies, fresh juices, wellness shots and bowls after or before a workout.

The SRWC’s app, called “SRWC GO,” is necessary to obtain membership and is a convenient resource available to members as well. The app provides contactless entrance, equipment rental, locker rental and personal training enrollment, among other features.

Henry Kim, a fourth-year student a CSULB, appreciated the convenience and accommodation the SRWC provides to members.

“I come here to play badminton and they actually have courts set up for me to play,” Kim said. “My tuition pays for my access to the gym here or else I’d have to pay for LA Fitness or somewhere else.”

Membership at the SRWC is free for students at CSULB, as it has been paid through University Student Union Fees. Students who are taking a semester off can purchase a membership for $124 per semester or $94 for the summer.

More information on the SRWC can be found on their website.