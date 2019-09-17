Third round of Husky Invitational canceled due to rain

The Long Beach State men’s golf team ended the Husky Invitational in second place after the final round was canceled due to heavy rain, Tuesday morning.

The men’s golf team finished the tournament 13 under par, behind tournament host, the University of Washington, at the Golf Mountain Club in Bremerton, Washington.

Freshman Owen Avrit concluded his first college tournament in a four-way tie for first place, shooting 6 under par both rounds on day one.

“I was really proud of them,” head coach Michael Wilson said. “It’s [Avrit’s] first college tournament of his career, it’s really impressive what he did on a really hard golf course and the environment [being] totally different than Long Beach, being [in the] Northwest.”

Wilson was disappointed the team wasn’t able to compete in the final round for the championship.

“I know our guys would have loved one more round to have a shot at the win,” Wilson said. “Second place is nice but we would have loved to compete for the championship.”

The Beach will carry the confidence they gained in Washington for their next tournament in Fresno.

“We belong on the top stage and we can perform and compete with the best teams,” Wilson said. “I think they’re hungry and they’re excited, they believe in themselves.”

The men’s golf team will participate in its next tournament in two weeks, at the Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.