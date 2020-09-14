Daily 49er News Show, Multimedia, Podcasts

Beach Weekly S5E4— Oh shit, here we go again

by on

More in Daily 49er News Show:

Tweet
Share
Share

In this episode of Beach Weekly, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses Chancellor Timothy P. White’s announcement that all 23 California State University campuses will continue with virtual instruction through the spring 2021 semester, as well as the aftermath of the two-day post-Labor Day scholar strike intended to raise awareness of racial injustice in America. Regarding Beach athletics, Sports Editor Jacob Powers discusses the future of the athletics department, while sports writer Teran Rodriguez discusses men’s volleyball.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter

Instagram