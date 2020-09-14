Beach Weekly S5E4— Oh shit, here we go again

In this episode of Beach Weekly, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses Chancellor Timothy P. White’s announcement that all 23 California State University campuses will continue with virtual instruction through the spring 2021 semester, as well as the aftermath of the two-day post-Labor Day scholar strike intended to raise awareness of racial injustice in America. Regarding Beach athletics, Sports Editor Jacob Powers discusses the future of the athletics department, while sports writer Teran Rodriguez discusses men’s volleyball.

Edited by Cameron Johnston