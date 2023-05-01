Exploring Long Beach’s iconic landmarks

Long Beach is one of the largest cities in Los Angeles County. Long Beach is known for many landmarks such as the Aquarium of the Pacific and restaurants. However, not many people realize that Long Beach also has historical landmarks.

Queen Mary

Located in downtown Long Beach about a 30-minute drive from upper campus, Queen Mary is a historical vessel that is now a museum, hotel, event space and more. The Queen Mary was originally an ocean liner run by the Cunard White Star Line. It first set sail in 1936, and was later sold to Long Beach in 1967.

Currently, the vessel is only open to visitors who have made a tour reservation. Hotels and other spaces will open later in the summer.

To make a tour reservation, visit: https://queenmary.com/

Address: 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802

Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden

Located on campus, the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden was dedicated to CSULB by Earl Burns in April 1981. The garden consists of plants that are native to Asia such as Bonsai trees and also features a Koi pond. Guests can feed the fish during their visit and explore the calming environment provided by the garden, as long as reservations are made. Current students can make a reservation through the SSO.

Visitors can make a reservation by visiting:

https://japanesegarden.innosoftfusion.com/

The garden is located between Parkside and Hillside Dorms.

Rancho Los Alamitos

Located only a 20-minute walk from the CSULB library, Rancho Los Alamitos was a ranch used by the Bixby family.

The Bixby family was heavily involved in the development of Californian ranches and real estate in the 19th and 20th centuries. The Bixby family dates back to 1649, when Joseph Bixby acquired a 16-acre land in Massachusetts. The Bixby family played a significant role in Long Beach because they opened the first Sears store, and built some of the first gas stations, car dealerships, hotels and shopping centers in the city.

The ranch house was originally built sometime between 1800 and 1834, but the Bixby family most likely never lived there. It used to house rancho vaqueros and horses. The ranch is only open from Wednesday through Sunday, and is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gates close at 4:30 p.m.

Address: 6400 E Bixby Hill Rd, Long Beach, CA 90815

Skinny House

Named the “Nation’s Skinniest House” by both Guinness World Records and Rigby’s Believe it or Not!, the house only measures 10-feet wide and 50-feet long. It is located only a 10-minute drive, a 20-minute bike ride or an under 20-minute bus ride away. When visiting, visitors should be mindful of the owner and neighbors, as this is a private residence.

Address: 708 Gladys Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804

Art Theatre of Long Beach

The Art Theatre of Long Beach originally opened in 1925 as a single-screen silent movie house. At that time, there were more than 50 independently owned theatres in Long Beach. The theatre is the only silent movie house left today. But after the earthquake in 1933, the façade of the theatre was damaged and was remodeled into a more modern look. In 2008, the theatre was restored to the original blueprint from 1933.

For ticket and showings information, visit:

https://arttheatrelongbeach.org/

Address: 2025 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814

