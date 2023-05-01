An exterior view of the Queen Mary with a US submarine in the foreground, both of which are recognizable landmarks in the city of Long Beach. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo
Exploring Long Beach’s iconic landmarks

by on

Long Beach is one of the largest cities in Los Angeles County. Long Beach is known for many landmarks such as the Aquarium of the Pacific and restaurants. However, not many people realize that Long Beach also has historical landmarks.

Queen Mary

Located in downtown Long Beach about a 30-minute drive from upper campus, Queen Mary is a historical vessel that is now a museum, hotel, event space and more. The Queen Mary was originally an ocean liner run by the Cunard White Star Line. It first set sail in 1936, and was later sold to Long Beach in 1967.

Currently, the vessel is only open to visitors who have made a tour reservation. Hotels and other spaces will open later in the summer.

To make a tour reservation, visit: https://queenmary.com/

Address: 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802

An exterior view of the Queen Mary with a US submarine in the foreground, both of which are recognizable landmarks in the city of Long Beach. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Outside of Deck H
A side view of the Queen Mary deck with multiple entry points from different levels where visitors can enter through and explore the historic oceanic vessel. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Air vent of Queen Mary overseeing vessel's deck.
An air vent of the Queen Mary overseeing the vessel's deck, which is used to help with ventilation inside the ship. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

The interior deck of Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.
The interior deck of Queen Mary in Long Beach, California which is lined with wood panels shows windows and openings for guests to see the outskirts of the ship as well as the scenery surrounding it. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo
Queen Mary smoke-stack which helps exast smoke coming from the boiler room located in the bottom of the vessel.
The Queen Mary smoke-stack helps exhaust smoke from the boiler room located in the bottom of the vessel. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden

Located on campus, the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden was dedicated to CSULB by Earl Burns in April 1981. The garden consists of plants that are native to Asia such as Bonsai trees and also features a Koi pond. Guests can feed the fish during their visit and explore the calming environment provided by the garden, as long as reservations are made. Current students can make a reservation through the SSO.

Visitors can make a reservation by visiting:

https://japanesegarden.innosoftfusion.com/

The garden is located between Parkside and Hillside Dorms.

Bridge in Japanese Garden in CSULB.
A bridge in the Earls Burns Miller Japanese Garden inside the campus of Cal State University Long Beach, where visitors can cross the pond and explore greater parts of the garden. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Small water in Rancho Los Alimitos
A small waterfall on the land of Rancho Los Alamitos where a ranch house and various gardens also reside on the property. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

A bonsai in the Japanese Garden at CSULB.
A bonsai tree in the Japanese Garden at CSULB, which represents a sense of balance and tranquility in the Japanese culture. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Rancho Los Alamitos

Located only a 20-minute walk from the CSULB library, Rancho Los Alamitos was a ranch used by the Bixby family.

The Bixby family was heavily involved in the development of Californian ranches and real estate in the 19th and 20th centuries. The Bixby family dates back to 1649, when Joseph Bixby acquired a 16-acre land in Massachusetts. The Bixby family played a significant role in Long Beach because they opened the first Sears store, and built some of the first gas stations, car dealerships, hotels and shopping centers in the city.

The ranch house was originally built sometime between 1800 and 1834, but the Bixby family most likely never lived there. It used to house rancho vaqueros and horses. The ranch is only open from Wednesday through Sunday, and is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gates close at 4:30 p.m.

Address: 6400 E Bixby Hill Rd, Long Beach, CA 90815

Rancho Los Alimitos visitor center
The Rancho Los Alamitos visitor center can be a vessel where visitors and customers can seek out information about the property and its history. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

A barn that is used for keeping animals such as horses, lambs and etc.
A barn on the Rancho Los Alamitos property was used to house livestock during its early days but can now be visited and explored. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Courtyard in Racho Los Alimitos.
The courtyard in Rancho Los Alamitos is home to an abundance of plants and greenery for guests to view at their walking pleasure. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Bamboo forest in Rancho Los Alamitos.
The bamboo forest in Rancho Los Alamitos creates a pathway for visitors to walk down while looking at the green strands of fresh bamboo. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Side view of the Ranch House.
A side view of the Rancho Los Alamitos Ranch House where the historic Nieto family most likely housed rancho vaqueros and horses, the family although, did not reside in the house. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Skinny House

Named the “Nation’s Skinniest House” by both Guinness World Records and Rigby’s Believe it or Not!, the house only measures 10-feet wide and 50-feet long. It is located only a 10-minute drive, a 20-minute bike ride or an under 20-minute bus ride away. When visiting, visitors should be mindful of the owner and neighbors, as this is a private residence.

Address: 708 Gladys Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804

The front door of the Skinny House shoeing how narrow the house is.
The front door of the Skinny House shows how narrow the house is. The Skinny House is very slim compared to traditional homes in the area, but it stands tall with three floors. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Art Theatre of Long Beach

The Art Theatre of Long Beach originally opened in 1925 as a single-screen silent movie house. At that time, there were more than 50 independently owned theatres in Long Beach. The theatre is the only silent movie house left today. But after the earthquake in 1933, the façade of the theatre was damaged and was remodeled into a more modern look. In 2008, the theatre was restored to the original blueprint from 1933.

For ticket and showings information, visit:

https://arttheatrelongbeach.org/

Address: 2025 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814

The Art Theatre shows how to buy a ticket and what movie is playing.
The Art Theatre of Long Beach shows visitors how to buy a ticket and what movies are being played for people's viewing pleasure. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Ticket booth of the Art Theatre
The ticket booth of the Art Theatre of Long Beach is a spot at the front entrance of the theatre where customers can buy tickets for movies they want to watch. Although no longer used, it represents a significant history in the both City of Long Beach and what movie theaters were like back in the mid-1900s. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo

Interior of the Art Theatre
The interior of the Art Theatre in Long Beach, CA, shows rows of seats for guests to sit and enjoy films, shorts, presentations and displays. Photo credit: Ahrahm Joo


