S3E13 | R.I.P.ples: How Club Ripples’ closing affected Long Beach

Hosts Hannah Getahun and Perry Continente discuss the closure of Club Ripples, Long Beach’s first gay dance club, and how it served as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community for 47 years. The club had its last hurrah this year before it shut it’s doors to the public Nov. 31.

Thank you to Lakey Inspired for the use of his song Me 2 (Feat. Julian Avila). Check out this song and his others at: @lakeyinspired