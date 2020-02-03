S4E3 | BEACH WEEKLY | CSULB class makes music with computer software

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives the lowdown of recent campus-related news and sits down with Daily Forty-Niner Arts and Life Editor Paula Kiley to discuss the CSULB Laptop Ensemble, a class that creates music using computer software. Sports analyst Manuel Valladares gives an update on the latest in Beach athletics, including a double-overtime win by the LBSU women’s basketball team.

On-air: Aubrey Balster, Paula Kiley and Manuel Valladares.

Edited by Julia Terbeche.

Music:

bedtime after a coffee by Barradeen | https://soundcloud.com/barradeen

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US