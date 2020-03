BEACH WEEKLY ARTS | CSULB alumnus makes a deal on ‘Shark Tank’

In this episode of Beach Weekly Arts, host Cain Hernandez sits down with CSULB alumnus and entrepreneur AJ Crook to discuss his recent appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank. Crook is director of operations for Shake It Pup!, a dog food seasoning company. Listen as Crook dives into his journey from the classroom to the television screen.

On-air: Cain Hernandez.

Edited by Cain Hernandez