Beach Weekly S5E3— Beach backs #ScholarStike

In this episode of Beach Weekly, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses the nationwide scholar strike set for Sept. 8-9, with faculty and students participating as a way to promote anti-racism across the country and on campus, and how the strike is affecting CSULB. Assistant News Editor Nick James then discusses his recent article regarding the on-campus bookstore’s operation this fall. Regarding Beach athletics, Sports Editor Jacob Powers talks about the Beach athletic department’s new diversity program, sports writer Teran Rodriguez discusses women’s volleyball and Assistant Sports Editor Ignacio Cervantes details the recent walk-outs in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Follow the Beach Weekly Podcast on your favorite platforms!

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJe…

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast…