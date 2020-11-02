Daily 49er News Show, Multimedia, Podcasts

Beach Weekly S5E11 — Remembering loved ones

Thank you to Southland Credit Union for sponsoring this episode of Beach Weekly. This week, News Editor Julia Terbeche talks about the recent passing of Vahe Kludjian, a professor of civil engineering at CSULB, and Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza discusses a caravan held Saturday in honor of Día de los Muertos.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

