Beach Weekly S5E11 — Remembering loved ones

Thank you to Southland Credit Union for sponsoring this episode of Beach Weekly. This week, News Editor Julia Terbeche talks about the recent passing of Vahe Kludjian, a professor of civil engineering at CSULB, and Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza discusses a caravan held Saturday in honor of Día de los Muertos.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

