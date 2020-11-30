Beach Weekly S5E15 — The fight continues 

In this week’s episode of Beach Weekly, news editor Julia Terbeche discusses updates regarding the lawsuit filed by the Native community against CSULB over the dumping of construction-related debris on Puvungna, a 22-acre plot of sacred land. She also gives a rundown of the latest stay-at-home order issued by Los Angeles County.

On air: Julia Terbeche

Edited by Julia Terbeche

