Beach Weekly S6E10 — The State of Puvungna (ft. Madalyn Amato)

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit
In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including a recap for LBSU baseball and softball’s latest games, ASI elections, and the potential to have an in-person graduation in May. For this week’s story spotlight, Editor in Chief Madalyn Amato interviews an attorney from the ongoing Puvungna lawsuit, discussing the details surrounding its current state.
Editing and Music by Cameron Johnston
