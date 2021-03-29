Beach Weekly S6E11 — AAPI Solidarity (ft. Andrea Ramos)

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit
In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including a new bill supporting student athlete compensation, financial aid for students coming from COVID-19 aid for the university, and the plan for Angel Stadium to host commencement in May. For this week’s story spotlight, Luke talks to Photo Editor Andrea Ramos about an AAPI safe space gathering in Garden Grove.
