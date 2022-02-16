Artist Banter S1E1: Best places to jam in Long Beach and mastering your craft (ft. Kyle P. Davis)



Artist Banter is a new podcast series brought to you by the Daily Forty-Niner focusing on arts and entertainment in Long Beach.

In this episode, host Aziza Gomez talks with multi-instrumentalist soul musician Kyle P. Davis about his inspirations for his music and his new show Demo Reel. They also discuss some of the best places to gig and jam in Long Beach and give advice on how to develop your craft.

