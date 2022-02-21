Beach Weekly S8E4: CSU Chancellor Resigns, ASI meets with graduating seniors and new Shake Smart



Thanks to our sponsors Southland Credit Union and Long Beach Water.

https://www.southlandcu.org/join/welcome-long-beach-state/

https://liveh2olb.com/

In this week’s episode, host Cindy Aguilera dives into the latest campus news and CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro’s sudden resignation after a petition began circulating for his removal.

Also, meet three students who began a petition for graduating students who were disappointed at CSULB commencement committee’s abrupt decision to not give students a chance to walk on stage.

In an ASI meeting this week, CSULB seniors voiced their thoughts on the commencement committee’s biased survey for graduating students, in which they seemed to want to discourage a traditional ceremony.

And a healthier food option arrives to CSULB. Shake Smart, the new shake and smoothie location at the Student Wellness Recreation Center, provides protein shakes and healthy breakfast options for students on campus.

Host: Cindy Aguilera

Edited by: Cindy Aguilera

New episodes will drop every Monday. Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er