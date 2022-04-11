Beach Weekly S8E9: Student Housing Insecurity, Essential Workers Protest and Acura Grand Prix

In this episode, host Cindy Aguilera goes this week’s news starting with the housing crisis that is affecting students’ well-being.
Daily Forty-Niner reporter Vincent Medina joins Beach Weekly and lends his knowledge on why essential workers were protesting for fair wages.
And the Acura Grand Prix visits Downtown Long Beach where over 180,000 people were expected to attend.
Host: Cindy Aguilera
Edited by: Cindy Aguilera
