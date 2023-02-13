Beach Weekly S10E4: New ASI measures, Long Beach businesses burglarized, SOTU recap & more

In Season 10: Episode 4 of Beach Weekly, hosts Isabel Silagy and Lei Madrigal recap the latest Long Beach State news and cover headlines from around the world.

ASI has announced the introduction of new campus food programs to combat insecurity amongst Long Beach State students. The programs are still in their development stage and do not yet have a starting date. ASI also proposed a new resolution to increase student involvement, participation, and equity across the Long Beach State campus.

Long Beach residents were outraged after the Long Beach City Council unanimously voted to fund automated license plate recognition equipment – better known as ALPR – for the Long Beach Police Department. ALPR systems are used to gather data and rapidly identify the location of people and vehicles. You can read more about the vote and residents’ reactions here.

The Long Beach City Council approved a contract with First to Serve Ministries to build 30 to 35 tiny homes at the Long Beach Multi-Service Center for people experiencing homelessness. Ubuntu Cafe was burglarized, marking the latest of several burglaries of small businesses in Long Beach in recent weeks.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to Congress last Tuesday. Biden used the address to focus on economic issues and announce his intent to run for reelection in 2024.

Turkey and Syria were devastated by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and numerous powerful aftershocks early last week. The death toll in both countries has continued to rise and is now estimated at more than 30,000.

AMC Theaters is introducing a new ticket pricing system called “Sightline”. The system will price tickets according to their location in the theater for showings after 4 p.m., and will feature a seating map with three price tiers.

Hosts: Isabel Silagy, Lei Madrigal

Editor: Andy Nguyen

Producer: Leila Nunez

