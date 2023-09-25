Beach Weekly S11E6: New research on magic mushrooms, India’s potential name change & more

Tune into season 11, episode 6 of Beach Weekly as Lei Madrigal discusses new research on magic mushrooms, India’s potential name change and more.

The Parking and Transportation Services department at Long Beach State is updating its GPS tracking system for on-campus shuttles on the Ride Systems app to give passengers a more accurate live tracking of shuttles.

New studies on psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, outline its benefits as an aid to psychological health. Based on these studies, the cities of San Francisco and Santa Cruz are taking steps toward the decriminalization of psilocybin. Similar studies show the health benefits of other types of mushrooms, such as lion’s mane mushrooms, which can improve the brain’s neuroplasticity and protect against dementia.

LA Metro is prioritizing upgrading its public transportation in anticipation of the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. According to Southern California Public Radio, around 360,000 people are expected to attend the sporting events each day. Because of this large crowd, LA Metro is planning to extend the operation hours of buses and trains, increase easy-to-read signage, expand existing metro lines and more to make the city as convenient as possible for visitors.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing two anti-abortion groups under false advertising and unfair competition laws for wrongly promoting what they claim are “abortion pill reversals.” The groups, Heartbeat International and RealOptions, are being sued because they assure patients that the procedure of reversing a medication abortion is allegedly safe and effective.

The owners of a Bronx daycare were charged with the murder of a 1-year-old child who is believed to have died from opioid exposure at the facility. Police uncovered huge amounts of narcotics, including fentanyl, underneath the floorboards of the daycare and drug paraphernalia stored near the children’s napping area. The owner could face life in prison if ruled guilty on federal charges of narcotics possession and conspiracy. She also faces state court charges of murder, manslaughter and assault.

India’s name may change to Bharat, the Hindi word for India. The prime minister wants to change the name in an effort to fully embrace Hinduism, which is the country’s most popular religion. Parliamentary changes could change the official name, but the possibility faces a lot of controversy because 20% of the country does not practice Hinduism.

A Bob Ross painting called “A Walk in the Woods” is listed for sale at $9.85 million by the owner of an artifact gallery in Minneapolis. The painting is from the first episode of Bob Ross’s show “The Joy of Painting.”

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

