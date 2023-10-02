BW S11E7: California’s official Transgender History Month, the new LGBTQ+ district in Long Beach & more

Listen to season 11, episode 7 of Beach Weekly as Lei Madrigal gives a spotlight to OUTober’s LGBTQ+ themes by discussing California’s Transgender History Month, the new LGBTQ+ district in Long Beach and more.

The Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum on campus is displaying a new fine art exhibition called “Drag Show” which focuses on the LGBTQ+ experience in New York City in the 1980s and 1990s. There are interactive installations, photo exhibits, an AIDS memorial quilt and more. “Drag Show” will be shown in the Kleefeld’s Main Gallery from now until Dec. 15.

The city of Long Beach released plans to create the city’s first LGBTQ+ cultural district in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood spanning from Alamitos Avenue to Temple Avenue. The area has been commonly known as the city’s hub for the LGBTQ+ community since the early 20th century, but it has never been officially recognized as this. Beginning in the fall of 2023, the city will begin the early development of ideas, funding and grants. Residents can reach out to the committee with ideas, questions or concerns via email at [email protected].

Steven Matthews, a writer and video assistant with the Daily Forty-Niner, joined Beach Weekly to share the story of Matthew Shepard, a college student brutally murdered in 1998 for his sexual identity. Steven discussed the way Matthew Shepard’s story affected his character and personal life and how it affected LGBTQ+ movements in the United States.

The California State Assembly voted on Sept. 8 to declare August as the state’s official Transgender History Month. This declaration makes California the first state to have an official transgender history month. Beginning in 2024, the state will recognize the important history of the transgender community.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

