BW S11E8: Beach Hut reopening, “rainbow capitalism” & more

In season 11, episode 8 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal covers the reopening of the Beach Hut convenience store on campus, “rainbow capitalism” and more.

The Beach Hut convenience store on campus is now reopened after a three-year temporary closure and has implemented Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Guests enter the Beach Hut by swiping their card or using their phone’s tap-to-pay, which allows the turnstiles to open. Then, they go inside, pick up what they need and walk out. The Beach Hut is located in between the library and the Academic Services building. It is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

The La F.U.E.R.Z.A. Student Association at Long Beach State set up a demonstration to raise awareness on campus of 43 missing Indigenous students who disappeared on Sept. 26, 2014 after being captured by police who were working in collusion with local drug cartels. Posters with the missing students’ names and photos were arranged on the ground surrounded by flowers and candles in front of the Liberal Arts 5 building. Yearly memorials and protests are held all around the globe on Sept. 26 in honor of the 43 still-missing students.

The Writers Guild of America ended their nearly five-month strike with Hollywood studios on Sept. 27 after reaching a provisional agreement on their collective contract. With the new WGA deal, basic wages will be increased by 5% in the first year, 4% in the following year and 3.5% in the third year. Viewership data will also be more transparent to allow for accountability in compensation and there are new minimum staffing rights to protect writers from overworking.

Pakistani officials and activists reported that on Sept. 25, Pakistan resumed issuing ID cards to transgender citizens after a four-month-long pause that came when a court ruling eradicated a law that the country had put in place to protect transgender rights. Human rights activists have appealed the court ruling, and in Pakistan, a court ruling cannot take effect if there are appeals that have not been decided. Because of this, transgender people in Pakistan can continue to receive IDs.

To end the episode, opinions assistant Maya-Claire joined the show for a conversation on “rainbow capitalism,” which is when a corporation profits off of LGBTQ+ themed products without supporting the community. Maya-Claire spoke about the history of “rainbow capitalism” and how it makes her feel as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Guest: Maya-Claire Glenn

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

