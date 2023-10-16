BW S11E9: ‘Protest for Palestine,’ ASI decides against raising Pride flag & more

In season 11, episode 9 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal discusses last week’s on-campus ‘Protest for Palestine,’ ASI’s decision not to raise a Pride flag for OUTober and more.

The Parking and Transportation Department at Long Beach State extensively upgraded its free campus shuttle tracking system with a new app called Passio GO. Passio GO provides precise GPS shuttle tracking, time estimates for shuttle arrivals and a read on any shuttle’s capacity levels.

Members of the La F.U.E.R.Z.A. Student Association and another organization called CSU Students United Against Apartheid rallied on campus in support of Palestine last Tuesday. This comes after Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Israel declared war on Hamas the next day.

Anthony Orrico, news assistant with the Daily Forty-Niner, and Maya-Claire Glenn, opinions assistant, joined Beach Weekly for a conversation about ASI’s decision not to raise the Pride flag on campus for OUTober. ASI originally planned to raise the Pride flag on Oct. 2 for the rest of the month but revoked their decision on Sept. 18. The conversation elaborates on ASI representatives’ explanations for why the Pride flag was not raised, how students are reacting and more.

Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a bill on Sept. 30 that would have given striking workers the right to unemployment checks. He says that he vetoed this bill because the state’s unemployment fund is already $18 billion in debt. This bill was proposed because of the recent and current worker strikes in California. The writers’ strike in Hollywood ended in September after about four months. Kaiser medical workers went on strike for three days earlier this month, and hotel workers and actors are currently striking, all for higher wages and better conditions.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Guest: Maya-Claire Glenn & Anthony Orrico

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts