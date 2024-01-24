Teed Up S3E1: CSULB President Conoley and Vice President Apel Talk Sports

Being a former basketball player and a huge fan of all of our sports at Long Beach State, President Jane Close Conoley is no stranger to the world of sports. In the episode, Conoley talks about her love of reading during her free time and how much she loves her job as the president of the university. Her position also gives her a lot of influence within the Athletics Department and she helps oversee the hiring of new coaches and athletic staff.

Vice President of Administration & Finance Scott Apel oversees all of the university’s finances. The hosts talk about Apel’s love for baking, his love for reading and his time in the private sector before returning to the Beach to work in administration.

The hosts sit down with Conoley and Apel to discuss some of the things that are going on at CSULB, like the class of 2024 commencement, President Conoley’s thoughts on remaining the school’s president and the future of Cal State Long Beach.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Jane Close Conoley, Scott Apel

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

