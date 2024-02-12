Beach Weekly S12E3: Extended registration deadlines, Trump’s ballot eligibility & more

Donate your pre-owned business attire and professional accessories to the Career Clothing Donation Drive between Feb. 1 and March 5 at the ASI Beach Pantry, Basic Needs Office, Career Development Center, The Beach on 2nd Street, the University Student Union Information Center and the University Bookstore. You can donate at any of these locations during their operating hours.

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the 2024 Lunar New Year Festival in the USU Ballrooms on Monday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hosted by the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the East Asia Subcommittee and the ASI’s Beach Pride Events, the festival will include food, crafts, Lion Dancing and more.

Monday, Feb. 12 is Sustain U’s terrarium event, Terrarium Time, where students will learn how to create and care for a terrarium. The event takes place at the Grow Beach Garden on the Friendship Walk from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Counseling and Psychological Services Center is hosting a weekly bonding event for Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander students called Sticky Rice at The Beach. Head to USU 307 on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. to attend the event.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., join Sustain U in USU 205 for their pollination and pesticide awareness event called The Birds and the Bees. The event is an attempt to increase awareness of the harmful effects of pesticides on our planet. It is recommended that students reserve their spot on the Events and Orgs app on the CSULB single sign-on.

Classes at Long Beach State last Monday were either moved to virtual instruction, given alternative assignments or canceled altogether as severe storms impacted Southern California. The university returned to normal operations the next day. According to the National Weather Service, an inch and a half of rain fell on Long Beach on Sunday, Feb. 4, with certain parts of the city seeing up to four inches of rain.

Tyler Hildebrand, the women’s volleyball coach at Long Beach State, has officially announced his departure from Long Beach State. In his two seasons at the Beach, Hildebrand had a 40-19 record and led the team to the title match of the inaugural Big West Championship tournament. Hildebrand’s departure was speculated from a video posted by the USC women’s volleyball account before Long Beach State Athletics released an official press release announcing the move.

Registration deadlines for the current spring semester have been extended by a week. Extensions were made to accommodate the school days lost during the faculty strike during the first week of classes. Tuition and Day 1 Textbook Access fee deadlines have also been extended. Students may withdraw from classes with approval from Feb. 11 through April 19, which would result in a “W” on their transcript. Students can continue to add classes to their schedule with approval through Feb. 16.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court met to determine Trump’s presidential ballot eligibility following the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify the former president as a result of his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars an individual who swore to support the Constitution from holding federal or state office if they have engaged in insurrection. Trump’s legal team claims that this section of the Amendment does not apply to the President. Supreme Court Justices from both parties expressed skepticism towards removing Trump from the ballots and are likely to reject the attempt. Litigation to remove the former president from the presidential ballot is underway in twelve states but are all pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a ceasefire plan proposed by Hamas to end the war in Gaza. Netanyahu called the plan “delusional” and said that it would leave Hamas with power over the Gaza Strip.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts