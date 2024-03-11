Beach Weekly S12E7: CAPS OSHA violation, new CDC COVID-19 guidelines & more

Throughout March, support Beach Pantry by donating toiletries and non-perishable food items to the Laurén Chalmers ’83 food drive. Donations are accepted at numerous locations on campus as well as the pantry office in Room 116 of the University Student Union.

On Monday, March 11 from noon to 1 p.m. join the Career Development Center for their Resume Writing for the Spring Job Fair workshop. Register on the Careerlink app to receive a Zoom meeting link.

The Women in Science and Math Panel is an on-campus event in the USU Ballrooms that aims to highlight women’s accomplishments and experiences in STEM. Through panel discussion on Tuesday, March 12 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., students will hear from women leaders from the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

PMS 101: How to Support the Menstrual Cycle through Nutrition, hosted by the Basic Needs office and the Women’s Gender and Equity Center, will teach participants about the effect that diet and lifestyle have on the menstrual cycle. Head to Room 122 of the Student Success Center on Wednesday, March 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to attend.

Don’t Touch My Hair is an event for the Black community to express themselves and explore the significance of Black hair. This event will emphasize the rich history and cultural importance of Black hair and will take place on Wednesday, March 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Room 306 of the USU.

On March 13 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the USU Room 205, join Sustain U for the Beyond Barren Lands event to learn about desert conservation. Register on the Events and Orgs app to secure a spot.

Long Beach State has been cited with a $10,125 fine from the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA). Cal/OSHA determined that the CAPS satellite program, which placed counselors in various locations on campus rather than strictly in the CAPS office, unsuccessfully enforced procedures for workplace violence and unsafe workplace conditions.

The Isabel Patterson Child Development Center (IPCDC) has struggled to maintain student assistant teachers who can fulfill its required scheduling. Job postings for available positions are open on the ASI website and pay ranges from $16 to $16.75 per hour. The IPCDC is looking for those who can work from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The Food and Drug Administration has announced a warning for six spice brands — La Fiesta, Marcum, MK, Swad, Supreme Tradition and El Chilar — whose cinnamon could be contaminated with lead. Since the FDA announcement, there have been no causalities or health complications reported.

CVS and Walgreens are now allowed to write prescriptions for an abortion pill called mifepristone in states where medication abortions are legal. CVS will start filling the prescriptions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island within a few weeks while Walgreens will begin distributing the pill even sooner than that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced two new COVID-19 recommendations on March 1. People with a positive COVID result no longer need to isolate themselves from others for five days and it is recommended that people older than 65 get an additional booster shot this Spring. The CDC is trying to simplify its guidelines while emphasizing the importance of vaccines and treatments.

President Biden has announced his emergency plan to build a pier on the Mediterranean coast of Gaza to deliver aid to Gaza. U.S. ships are expected to deliver food, medicine, water, and temporary shelter.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

