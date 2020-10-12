Beach Weekly S5E8 — OUTober

Episode Sponsor: Southland Credit Union

In this week’s special episode, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses the Daily Forty-Niner’s second-ever OUTober issue and stories focused on the LGBTQ community, including violence against trans women and a feature on Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille. Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza touches on the history of drag and ball culture, and Special Projects Editor Peter Villafane reads his letter from the editor as well as shares his experience as a transgender man.