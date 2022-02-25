A student sitting, near the Health and Human Services building. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
Multimedia, Photo Gallery

IN PHOTOS: Faces and Places around Campus

by on

CSULB provides students with numerous spots to sit, lay down, or rest around campus.

Some of those places are the seats students typically use to wait for the bus near the CSULB sign and the large patches of grass sparsely spread around campus.

Joseph Castillo, 23, accounting major, sitting near the University Student Union building.
Joseph Castillo, 23, accounting major, sitting near the University Student Union building. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
A student sitting, near the Health and Human Services building. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

The Pyramid in Long Beach State is far from the only impressively built structure on-campus, but it’s the most recognizable.

For students, buildings around Long Beach State exist as an afterthought compared to the multiple tasks they must complete by the end of the day. Students aren’t worried about whether a door won’t open or a seat is not readily available.

Students sitting near the Liberal Arts 3 building at CSULB.
Students sitting near the Liberal Arts 3 building at CSULB. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
A student walking up the stairs at the Student Success Center.
A student walking up the stairs at the Student Success Center. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

There is a sense of reassurance that students are afforded to focus more time on achieving academic goals.

Students occupying the campus serve more than one purpose, and it sometimes isn’t the intended function, like standing at the end of the walkway on Liberal Arts 1.

A student standing near the Liberal Arts building on the first day of students back on-campus on Feb. 7.
A student standing near the Liberal Arts building on the first day of students back on-campus on Feb. 7. Photo credit: Jorge Villa

Despite what students use the facilities for, a place intended for higher education also serves another purpose unforeseen, like available seating, tables, and accessible ramps.

