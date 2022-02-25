IN PHOTOS: Faces and Places around Campus

CSULB provides students with numerous spots to sit, lay down, or rest around campus.

Some of those places are the seats students typically use to wait for the bus near the CSULB sign and the large patches of grass sparsely spread around campus.

The Pyramid in Long Beach State is far from the only impressively built structure on-campus, but it’s the most recognizable.

For students, buildings around Long Beach State exist as an afterthought compared to the multiple tasks they must complete by the end of the day. Students aren’t worried about whether a door won’t open or a seat is not readily available.

There is a sense of reassurance that students are afforded to focus more time on achieving academic goals.

Students occupying the campus serve more than one purpose, and it sometimes isn’t the intended function, like standing at the end of the walkway on Liberal Arts 1.

Despite what students use the facilities for, a place intended for higher education also serves another purpose unforeseen, like available seating, tables, and accessible ramps.