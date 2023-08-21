Beach Weekly S11E1: The Beach on Second Street store permanently closed, Elbee’s new Hidden Disabilities Sunflower & more



In the first episode of Beach Weekly’s eleventh season, Lei Madrigal welcomes new and returning students to Long Beach State with campus updates.

The Back to the Beach events will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Student Union Southwest Terrace where students can learn more about services and programs on campus. Tuesday also marks this semester’s first weekly Farmer’s Market which takes place in front of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The university bookstore used to have a satellite store on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore that sold Long Beach State merchandise and other school items. Over the summer on June 19, the store permanently closed after 15 years of service so the Beach Shops department can increase its focus on the remaining on-campus stores.

Long Beach State has adopted a new, alternative version of the Elbee mascot that features the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, a symbol that someone with a hidden disability might use to share that they have a condition that is not immediately apparent. Hats, shirts, and other merchandise that have the Long Beach State Hidden Disabilities Sunflower will be available for purchase at the bookstore by the beginning of the semester.

Parking permits this year will remain the same prices as last year and not increase as they were previously expected to. Also, there is now a cell phone waiting area located at the South Campus turnaround where drivers can wait up to 15 minutes without buying a parking permit while they wait for who they are picking up.

The University Police Department has over 1,000 free bike locks to give to students who register their bikes. The UPD is also increasing foot patrols in areas on campus that experience the most theft aiming to mitigate car break-ins. In another effort to increase campus safety, Beach Building Services is looking to add electronic locks to building entrances that will only allow college-approved users into buildings after normal business hours.

